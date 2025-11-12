Asian Paints Q2 Results: Cons PAT jumps 47% YoY to ₹1,018.23 crore; declares ₹4.50 dividend

Asian Paints Q2 Results: Asian Paints on Wednesday reported a 46.8% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at ₹1,018.23 crore, compared to ₹693.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹8,513.70 crore during the quarter under review, slightly higher 6.4% from ₹8,003.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The profit after tax (PAT) attributable to the owners of the company fell 9.7% sequentially, compared to ₹1,099.77 crore in Q1FY26.

Revenue decreased 4.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), up from ₹8 ,924.49 crore reported in the April–June quarter.

In a statement, the company reported that the PBDIT Margin as a percentage of net sales rose to 17.7%, compared to 15.5% during the same period last year.

Additionally, the company indicated that profit before exceptional items and tax grew by 22.2%, reaching ₹1,391.5 crores, up from ₹1,139.2 crores. The net profit after accounting for minority interest also saw a significant increase of 43%, amounting to ₹993.6 crores, an increase from ₹694.6 crores.

Amit Syngle, the Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints Ltd, stated that this quarter was characterised by concentrated innovation, effective execution, and the regional adaptation of initiatives, leading to robust performance.

He mentioned that they experienced an enhancement in their domestic decorative sector, achieving a double-digit volume growth of 10.9% and a 6% rise in value, despite the difficulties presented by a lengthy and widespread monsoon.

"Growth was further accelerated by enhanced performance in our Automotive and Industrial Protective Coatings segments, contributing to an overall 6.7% value growth in the domestic coatings business. In the International business, we delivered double-digit revenue growth, led by key markets in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. While the Home Décor business continues to navigate headwinds, our progress with Beautiful Homes stores is promising," said Syngle.

Amit Syngle cautioned that the business environment remains tough and constantly evolving. Nevertheless, they are determined to enhance their brand visibility and promote innovation in order to achieve consistent performance and generate value for all their stakeholders.

Interim dividend Asian Paints has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.5 per equity share for the fiscal year 2026. The record date to establish which shareholders are entitled to receive the interim dividend has been set for November 18, with payments to be made to shareholders on or after November 27.

Asian Paints share price closed 6.79% higher at ₹2,835.05 apiece on the BSE post Q2 results.