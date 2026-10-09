Asian Paints Q2 results, dividend 2026: Board meet on Oct 29 for quarterly earnings; check record date, payout history

Asian Paints is in focus as its board is scheduled to meet on October 29, 2026, to consider its second-quarter results and an interim dividend, if any, for FY27. The record date for the interim dividend, if declared, has been fixed as November 4, 2026.

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The upcoming board meeting puts both the company's financial performance and its dividend payout in focus. Asian Paints paid a total dividend of ₹27.50 per share for FY26, comprising an interim dividend of ₹4.50 and a final dividend of ₹23 per share.

The company has not yet announced the amount of any FY27 interim dividend. The board's decision on October 29 will determine whether shareholders receive another payout.

Asian Paints has maintained a consistent dividend payout over the years, with the company's dividend per share rising substantially from ₹3.65 in FY22 to ₹23 in FY26. The paintmaker's dividend history shows a broad increase in payouts over the period, although the annual dividend has not risen in every year.

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Asian Paints dividend history Asian Paints' dividend history shows how its payouts have increased over the past few years. The company paid an interim dividend of ₹3.65 per share for FY22, followed by a final dividend of ₹15.50, taking the total payout for that financial year to ₹19.15 per share.

The payout increased further in FY23. Asian Paints declared an interim dividend of ₹4.40 per share and a final dividend of ₹21.25, taking the total dividend for the year to ₹25.65 per share.

In FY24, the company paid ₹5.15 per share as interim dividend and ₹28.15 as final dividend. The total payout consequently rose to ₹33.30 per share, marking the highest annual dividend in this period.

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However, the payout moderated in FY25. Asian Paints declared an interim dividend of ₹4.25 per share and a final dividend of ₹20.55 per share, taking the full-year dividend to ₹24.80 per share.

The company's latest completed financial year saw the payout rise again. For FY26, Asian Paints paid an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share and recommended a final dividend of ₹23 per share. The total dividend for FY26 therefore stood at ₹27.50 per share. The company confirmed that the ₹23 final dividend was for the year ended March 31, 2026.

The longer-term history also shows that the company's interim dividend had risen from ₹2.65 in FY18 to ₹3.65 in FY22 before moving higher in subsequent years. Asian Paints paid ₹2.65 interim dividend in FY18, ₹2.85 in FY19, ₹3.35 in FY20 and ₹3.35 in FY21. The company has also occasionally paid more than one interim dividend. In FY20, for instance, it paid ₹3.35 per share as the first interim dividend, ₹7.15 as the second interim dividend and ₹1.50 as the final dividend.

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Therefore, an investor who owned one Asian Paints share throughout the five-year period would have received ₹130.40 in gross dividends.

Asian Paints dividend history (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Asian Paints Stock Performance The paint stock has remained under pressure in recent months, declining nearly 2% over the past week, more than 5% in one month and around 12% over the past three months. However, it has managed to retain gains over longer periods, rising about 4% in six months and 1% over the past year.

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The stock recovered some ground in intraday trade on October 9, rising nearly 2% to ₹2,362.15. Despite the day's gains, it continued to trade well below its recent peak.

The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹2,985.50 in December 2025 before declining in the subsequent months. It hit a 52-week low of ₹2,116 in March 2026, indicating a significant correction from its peak.

Asian Paints Q1 Results Asian Paints reported a 40% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,539 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹1,100 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated net sales increased 18% YoY to ₹10,521 crore.

Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle said the company began FY27 on a strong footing, extending the momentum from the preceding quarter. He attributed the improvement in profitability to calibrated price hikes, a better product mix, formulation and sourcing efficiencies, and disciplined cost management.

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Syngle said the performance reflected the company's innovation-led approach, deeper consumer engagement and enhanced service offerings, despite an uncertain operating environment.

Looking ahead, Asian Paints said it would closely monitor raw material price volatility while continuing to invest in technology, innovation and customer-centric initiatives. The company described the quarter as a strong start to FY27, marked by margin expansion and double-digit sales growth across its core paints business.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.