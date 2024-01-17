Asian Paints Q3 Result Preview- Lower raw material costs to support earnings growth; Volumes may remain soft
Asian Paints Q3 Preview- Asian Paints earnings during Q3 are likely to supported by margin improvement led by lower raw material costs. Weaker than expected demand during Q3 however means that volume growth may be soft and analysts expect revenue growth to remain in single digits
Q3 Result Preview; Asian Paints is likely to post a mixed bag performance during the quarter ending December. The paint demand as per analysts though was satisfactory during festival month of November, nevertheless lost steam thereafter. The monsoon pattern remined erratic and was not supportive for huge pick up in demand during the quarter. The industrial and projects demand nevertheless is likely to support the growth for paint manufacturers as Asian Paints.
