Asian Paints Q3 Results: Cons PAT falls 4.8% YoY to ₹1,074 crore; revenue up 3.7%

Asian Paints reported a 4.8% decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, amounting to ₹1,074 crore, compared to ₹1,128.43 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported a one-time exceptional loss of ₹158 crore during the quarter, which impacted the company's profits. The firm also acknowledged a singular expense of ₹63.74 crore related to a rise in gratuity obligations, during the quarter ended December.

The revenue from operations for Q3FY26 stood at ₹8,867.02 crore, marking a 3.7% rise from ₹8,549.44 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 8.8% compared to the previous year, reaching ₹1,781 crore, while margins improved by 100 basis points to 20.1%.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints said - "This performance for the quarter reflects the sustained momentum delivered through persistent actions across our identified growth initiatives even as the broader market faced persistent competitive intensity and subdued demand conditions."

Segment Highlights International business Net Sales for Q3 FY26 rose by 6.3% to ₹869.6 crores, up from ₹818.0 crores, driven by performance in Sri Lanka, UAE, and Ethiopia. In terms of constant currency, net Sales grew by 4.2%. The profit before exceptional items and tax in Q3 FY26 was ₹76.6 crores, compared to ₹60.8 crores in the same period of the prior year.

Home Décor business In the Bath Fittings segment, net sales in Q3 FY26 fell by 4.1% to ₹84.0 crores, down from ₹87.6 crores. The profit before exceptional items and tax for this segment in Q3 FY26 stood at ₹0.2 crores, a recovery from a loss of ₹7.4 crores in the same period last year.

The net sales of the Kitchen business rose by 2.6% in Q3 FY’26, reaching ₹105.4 crores, compared to ₹102.8 crores. The loss before exceptional items and tax for Q3 FY’26 decreased to ₹4.0 crores, down from ₹5.4 crores in the same period last year.

Asian Paints share price today Asian Paints share price today fell over 5% after Q3 results. Asian Paints stock touched an intraday low of ₹2,545.80 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,732.10.