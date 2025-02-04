Asian Paints Q3 Results: Net profit falls 23.3% YoY to ₹1,110.48 crore

Asian Paints Q3 Results: Asian Paints on Tuesday reported an 23.3% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹1,110.48 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹1,447 .72 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 60%. At 14:22 IST, Asian Paints shares were trading 2.37% higher at ₹2,348 apiece on BSE.

Asian Paints consolidated revenue from sales at ₹8,521.51 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from ₹9,074.9 4 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year fall of 6.1%. Sequentially, the revenue was up by 6.5%.

Advertisement

In its filing with the exchange, the company reported that PBDIT [Profit before depreciation, interest, tax, other income, and exceptional items] (excluding share in profit of associates) fell by 20.4% to ₹1,636.7 crores, down from ₹2,056.1 crores. The PBDIT margin as a percentage of net sales decreased to 19.2% from 22.7% during the same period last year.

Amit Syngle, the Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints, mentioned that the paint industry faced ongoing challenges due to weak demand, particularly in urban areas, during the quarter.

Advertisement

The overall coatings business in India, including industrial segments, experienced a decline of 6.6%. The domestic decorative sector achieved a volume growth of 1.6%, while standalone revenues fell by 7.5% for the quarter due to lackluster demand during the festive season.

Although there was a sequential improvement in operating margins, a negative product mix along with rising sales and distribution costs had a negative impact on operating margins compared to the previous year.

The Industrial Business performed well, with revenues increasing by 3.8%, bolstered by advancements in the General Industrial and Refinish segments. The company maintained growth in their Home Décor Business as they continued their network expansion efforts.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tata Power Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: Tata Power shares gain ahead of Q3 earnings

On the international front, the portfolio achieved a 5% growth (17.1% in constant currency) fueled by expansion in the Middle East and improving macro-economic conditions in major Asian markets.

“In the near term, we remain cautiously optimistic on a recovery in demand conditions while we continue to invest in our brand and focus on innovation and customer centricity,” added Amit Syngle.

Asian Paints share price today Asian Paints share price today opened at ₹2,302.10 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,416.20 and an intraday low of ₹2,264.50 per share on the BSE.

Advertisement