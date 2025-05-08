Asian Paints Q4 Results: Cons PAT falls 45% YoY to ₹692.13 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 May 2025, 02:58 PM IST
Asian Paints Q4 Results: Asian Paints reported a 45% decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, amounting to 692.13 crore, compared to 1,256.72 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit dropped 37.7% from 1, 11 0.48 crore in Q3FY25.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 8,35 8.91 crores during the quarter ended March from 8,730.76 crore in Q4FY24, a year-on-year fall of 4.3%. Sequentially, the growth was down by 2.2% from 8,549.44 crore in Q3FY25.

