Asian Paints Q4 Results: Cons PAT falls 45% YoY to ₹692.13 crore

Asian Paints Q4 Results: Asian Paints reported a 45% decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, amounting to ₹692.13 crore, compared to ₹1,256.72 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit dropped 37.7% from ₹1, 11 0.48 crore in Q3FY25.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹8,35 8.91 crores during the quarter ended March from ₹8,730.76 crore in Q4FY24, a year-on-year fall of 4.3%. Sequentially, the growth was down by 2.2% from ₹8,549.44 crore in Q3FY25.