Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit jumps 69% YoY to ₹1,185.5 crore, volume growth at 12.4%; declares ₹23 dividend

Asian Paints on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,185.49 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a robust growth of 69.15% from ₹700.83 crore in the year ago quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY26 grew 10.62% to ₹9,246.70 crore from ₹8,358.91 crore, year-on-year (YoY)

At the operational level, EBITDA during the March quarter increased 24.4% to ₹1,787 crore from ₹1,436.2 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 19.3% from 17.2%, YoY.

Asian Paint’s Decorative Business (India) delivered a volume growth of 12.4%, with value growth of 10.2%. Strong growth in Industrial Coatings aided the overall Coatings performance enhancing the volume and value growth to 12.7% and 11.0% respectively.

“The external environment remains fluid, with the West Asia conflict contributing to near-term uncertainty in demand. However, supported by strong fundamentals and execution discipline, we remain resilient to navigate this volatility and sustain our performance”, said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints.

International Business Asian Paints said its sales of international business increased by 11% to ₹888.1 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹799.7 crore YoY, led by units in Sri Lanka, Egypt and UAE. In constant currency terms, net sales increased by 8.2%.

Profit before exceptional items and tax during the March quarter was ₹75.4 crore as against ₹38.2 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Home Décor Business The company’s Bath Fittings business’ sales grew by 3.7% YoY to ₹95.4 crore. The segment’s profit before exceptional items and tax was at ₹4.4 crore against loss before exceptional items and tax of ₹4.5 crore, YoY.

Kitchen business’ sales increased 16.5% YoY to ₹99.1 crore, while its loss before exceptional items and tax reduced to ₹0.9 crore from ₹16.5 crore, YoY.

In its White Teak and Weatherseal business, sales of White Teak in Q4FY26 rose by 16.8% YoY to ₹23.4 crore and for Weatherseal it increased by 24.9% YoY to ₹20.2 crore.

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Asian Paints Dividend The board of directors of Asian Paints recommended payment of final dividend of ₹23 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing 80th Annual General Meeting.

The total dividend for FY26 aggregates to ₹27.50 per share each, including the interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share as approved in November 2025.

Asian Paints dividend record date has been fixed as 23 June 2026, Tuesday, for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for the final dividend. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or after 13 July 2026, Monday.