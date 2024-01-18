Asian Paints share price falls over 5% after Q3 results; should you buy, sell or hold?
Asian Paints Q3FY24 sales performance was below expectations, while profitability was higher than expected due to benign raw material prices resulting in an earnings beat.
Asian Paints share price extended fall, declining over 5% in early trade on Thursday, a day after the company reported its earnings for the third quarter of FY24. Asian Paints shares declined 5.3% to ₹3,070.55 apiece on the BSE.
