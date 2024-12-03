At what price does Asian Paints become a good investment?

Let us assume this number to be around ₹50 a share. The stock has traded at a median price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of around 61 over the past 10 years. Multiplying these two numbers gives us an intrinsic value of ₹3,050 for the stock. This is around 25% above than the current stock price. If the stock hits this price within two years, it could deliver a decent return to the investor. However, anything more than two years and it would be considered below-par performance in my view.