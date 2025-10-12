Asian Paints shares to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Paint manufacturer, Asian Paints, shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 13 October 2025, after the company announced a production update in its UAE manufacturing facility, according to an exchange filing.

Asian Paints' joint venture in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has started its commercial production at the manufacturing facility in Fujairah.

“It is now informed that Asian White Inc. FZE has commenced commercial production at its manufacturing facility in Fujairah, UAE, effective today,” the company informed BSE through the exchange filing.

In 2023-24, the company announced that the joint venture would be manufacturing and exporting white cement and white cement clinker with an initial production capacity of 2,65,000 tons per annum.

“During the FY 2023-24, the company had incorporated a joint venture company, Asian White Cement Holding Limited (AWCHL), in Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Asian White Inc. FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary of (AWCHL), in the Fujairah Free Zone, UAE, for the purpose of carrying out the aforementioned business,” said Asian Paints in the official filing.

The business finally started its operations on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

Asian Paints share price trend Asian Paints share price closed 0.20% higher at ₹2,340.30 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹2,335.65 at the previous market close. The company announced its production update over the weekend market holiday.

Over the last five years, Asian Paints shares have given stock market investors more than 13% returns on their investment. However, the stock has lost over 23% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the paint company's stock has gained 1.47% in 2025 but is trading 8.16% lower in the last one-month period.

Asian Paints hit their 52-week high level at ₹3,114.95 on 10 October 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹2,125 on 4 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹2.24 lakh crore as of the market close on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee