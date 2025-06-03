Analysts and investors have soured on Asian Paints. Can it prove them wrong?

The latter accounts for more than 4% of the company’s revenues but less than 2% of its profits, and is thus margin-dilutive for the overall business. In FY25 the industrial segment saw decent 5% growth in revenues, thanks to factories and builder segments as well as a pickup in government spending in the second half of FY25. But, led by a 25% decline in profits for AP-PPG, the segment’s PBT saw 3% year-on-year degrowth.