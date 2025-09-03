Can Asian Paints’ battered stock regain its former glory?
Equitymaster 7 min read 03 Sept 2025, 02:50 pm IST
Summary
Valuations have cooled to historical averages, and a recovery in housing, government spending, and rural demand could revive growth. But beware the risks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For years, Asian Paints has been a compounding machine, delivering double-digit sales growth, rising profits, and undisputed leadership in the paint industry.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story