Can Asian Paints’ battered stock regain its former glory?

The company is on an innovation spree, having launched over 300 new products and secured more than 130 patents in the past five years. It is setting up a futuristic, environmentally friendly emulsion plant (vinyl acetate monomer emulsion) with an investment of more than ₹3,000 crore. To this end, the company plans capital expenditure of ₹700-800 crore each in FY26 and FY27.