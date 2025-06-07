Asian Paints, Tata Exlsi, Adani Ports among 30 stocks to trade ex-dividend next week. Do you own any?

Dividend Stocks: Major companies like Tata Investment Corporation, Adani Ports & SEZ, Asian Paints, Tata Exlsi, and Adani Enterprises are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, 9 June 2025.

Advertisement

A company's stock trades ex-dividend when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day onwards.

The dividend issue is paid to all the eligible shareholders whose names are selected as of the end of the ‘Record Date’ specified by the individual firms for the payment.

Stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Shares trading ex-dividend on Monday, 9 June 2025 Nelco Ltd will declare a dividend of Re 1 per share on Monday, 9 June 2025.

Shares trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 10 June 2025 Asian Paints Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹20.55 per share on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

Advertisement

Indian Bank Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹16.25 per share on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹15 per share on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹27 per share on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

Shares trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 11 June 2025 Tata Elxsi Ltd will declare a dividend of ₹75 per share on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.

Shares trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 12 June 2025 Avantel Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.2 per share on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

Advertisement

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.85 per share on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd will declare a dividend of ₹6.5 per share on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

Tata Chemicals Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹11 per share on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

Trent Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹5 per share on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd will declare a final dividend of Re 1 per share on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

Shares trading ex-dividend on Friday, 13 June 2025 ACC Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹7.5 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Advertisement

Adani Enterprises Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.3 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹7 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Ambuja Cements Ltd will declare a dividend of ₹2 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Apcotex Industries Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹4.5 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Adani Total Gas Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.25 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd will declare a final dividend of Re 1 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Advertisement

Canara Bank will declare a final dividend of ₹4 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd will declare a final dividend of Re 1 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹5 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Indegene Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

JM Financial Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2.7 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Advertisement

Piramal Enterprises Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹11 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2.05 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹32.5 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

SMC Global Securities Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.2 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Smruthi Organics Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week VTM Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 3:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.

Advertisement

A bonus issue is when a company allows its existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. The firm offers to distribute additional shares to the shareholders instead of increasing the dividend payout.

Shares that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week Vesuvius India Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

Murae Organisor Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.

A stock split is when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. In case the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Advertisement

Stock splits are carried out in ratios, such as 10:1, which means 10-for-1, as the shareholders receive 10 shares for every share held.

Other Corporate Action 7NR Retail Ltd: Rights issue of equity shares on Monday, 9 June 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee