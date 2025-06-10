Asian Paints, Tata Investment to Johnson Controls-Hitachi: Five stocks in focus turning Ex-Dividend or Ex-split today

Dividend Stocks: Asian Paints, Tata Investment, Indian Bank, Johnson Controls-Hitachi remain in focus turning Ex-Dividend today while Vesuvius India will trade Ex-date for split today.

The record date for determining the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends or shares following a split was set by these companies for Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

According to the T+1 settlement method, investors must purchase company stock at least one day before the record date in order for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders who will receive dividends or shares following the firms' stock split.

Dividend payout details Asian Paints- Asian Paints recommended a final dividend payment of ₹20.55 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the fiscal year 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the company's 79th Annual General Meeting.

The total dividend for the fiscal year 2025 is ₹24.80 per equity share of face value Re 1 each, which includes the interim dividend of ₹4.25 per equity share that was approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting on November 9, 2024, and paid out later. For the final dividend in fiscal year ended on March 31, 2025. company had set June 10 as record date.

Tata Investment Corporation: Tata Investment Corporation recommended a final dividend of ₹27 per share with a record date of Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd- A final dividend of ₹15 per share was recommended by Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, with a record date of Tuesday, June 10

Indian Bank - With a record date set on on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 by Indian Bank, it had recommended a final dividend of ₹16.25 per share. On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the Bank's 19th Annual General Meeting of shareholders will take place.

Stock Split Details Vesuvius India Limited- For determining the eligibility of Equity Shareholders to receive 10 fully paid-up equity shares of Re. 1 each, or one fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 each, held by them, Vesuvius India had set 10 June as of the Record Date.

