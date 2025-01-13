The Indian stock market experienced a significant selloff on January 13, with over 500 stocks reaching one-year lows, resulting in nearly ₹ 13 lakh crore lost by investors in one day.

Stock market crash: An across-the-board sharp selloff in the Indian stock market sent over 500 stocks to their one-year low levels in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, January 13, with investors losing nearly ₹13 lakh crore in a single session.

As many as 508 stocks, including Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, YES Bank, Indian Oil Corporation and Tube Investments of India, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on BSE.

LIC, MRF, ACC, Astral, Adani Wilmar, Bank of India, BHEL, Central Bank of India, Concor, GMR Airports, IRCTC, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, LIC Housing Finance, NMDC, SAIL, UCO Bank, Union Bank and Sona BLW Precision Forgings were also among the stocks that hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

The Sensex closed with a hefty loss of 1049 points, or 1.36 per cent, at 76,330.01, with 26 stocks in the red. Shares of Zomato, Power Grid and Adani Ports closed as the top losers in the index, falling 4-7 per cent.

The Nifty 50 ended the day with a loss of 346 points, or 1.47 per cent, at 23,085.95.

The BSE Midcap index lost 4.17 per cent, while the Smallcap index dropped 4.14 per cent. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms plunged to nearly ₹417 lakh crore from nearly ₹430 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹13 lakh crore in a day.