Asian shares rise on signs of US Fed slowdown, Nikkei at 2-month highs. Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher today, lifted by signals that the US Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes going ahead. Hopes of fresh economic stimulus from China also lifted sentiment with Japan's Nikkei surging over 1% to 2-month highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8%.