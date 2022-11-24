Asian shares rise on signs of US Fed slowdown, Nikkei at 2-month highs

“We believe that IT stocks can be a good buy for both small and medium term gains led by good corporate earnings and expectations of slowing pace of interest rate hike by Fed. Investors can also accumulate auto shares as good demand and RM prices cooling off may lead to rise in these stocks. On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 18200 and 18400 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 42000 and 43250 respectively," he added.