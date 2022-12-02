Asian shares tentative ahead of US payrolls data, dollar nurses losses3 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 08:20 AM IST
GLOBAL-MARKETS:Asian shares tentative ahead of U.S. payrolls data, dollar nurses losses
GLOBAL-MARKETS:Asian shares tentative ahead of U.S. payrolls data, dollar nurses losses
Asian shares were flat and Treasuries held onto gains on Friday ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, the next big test for investors looking for more signs of a shift from the Federal Reserve, while the dollar nursed heavy losses.