Asian stock market crash: Nikkei 225, KOSPI fall 2.5% as US-Iran war fuels oil prices, inflation concerns

Asian markets today: Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.58%, leading regional losses, while the broader Topix declined 2.03%.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Mar 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Asian markets today: The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.7%, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors reduced risk exposure.
Asian markets today: The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.7%, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors reduced risk exposure.(Photo: Bloomberg)

Asian markets today: Asian equities declined in early trade as rising oil prices, triggered by attacks on key energy infrastructure in the Middle East, heightened investor concerns that an escalating conflict could fuel inflationary pressures.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.7%, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors reduced risk exposure.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.58%, leading regional losses, while the broader Topix declined 2.03%.

South Korea's Kospi index slipped 2.54% after being the top performer in the previous session, while the small-cap Kosdaq fell a relatively modest 1.69%.

Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.56%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.62%, while mainland China’s CSI 300 Index slipped 0.89%.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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