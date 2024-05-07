Asian Stocks Climb After US Gain on Rates Optimism: Markets Wrap
Asian stocks rose in early trading, following Wall Street’s gains on optimism the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year. The yen dropped.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose in early trading, following Wall Street’s gains on optimism the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year. The yen dropped.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message