Asian stocks dip, yields edge higher awaiting Fed

With the global economy beating a clearer path out of the pandemic, focus turns to the Fed’s communications on Wednesday. Rates markets are positioned for a hike sooner than the central bank’s current guidance suggests, with rising inflation expectations boosting bond yields and sparking a rotation from growth to value stocks. Seasoned bond investor Bill Gross predicted in a Bloomberg TV interview that inflation will rise to 3% to 4% in the coming months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}