Asian stocks followed their U.S. counterparts lower, with investors on edge as oil futures plunged to unprecedented levels and earnings season continued.

Equities opened lower in Japan, Australia and South Korea. S&P 500 futures edged higher after U.S. stocks fell from six-week highs. West Texas crude futures expiring Tuesday turned negative for the first time, primarily because the end of the May contract forces physical receipt at a time when storage capacity is low. June prices fell below $22 a barrel. Yields on 10-year Treasuries were steady around 0.61% after dropping more than three basis points.

Investors are contending with both the oil crash and signs that coronavirus deaths in some parts of the world, including New York, are slowing, and some lockdowns are being eased. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress is close to a fresh spending package to offset the pandemic’s effects.

Meanwhile, the pace of earnings season is about to pick up, with almost one-fifth of S&P 500 companies reporting this week. After the close of U.S. trading, IBM reported a drop in first-quarter revenue and pulled its profit forecast for the year.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 9:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.8%.

Topix index fell 0.9%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.1%.

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.7%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index contracts lost 0.8%.

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 107.69 per dollar, little changed.

The offshore yuan was at 7.0864 per dollar.

The euro traded flat at $1.0862.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 0.61%.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 0.84%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude May contract was at $2.20 a barrel after dropping into negative territory. June contract at $21.41.

Gold dipped 0.3% to $1,690.22 an ounce.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

