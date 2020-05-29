Asian stocks edge lower; US equity rally fizzles

Asian stocks edge lower; US equity rally fizzles2 min read . 05:54 AM IST
Sentiment is being tested as global equities round out a second month of gains, with President Donald Trump saying he’ll announce new US steps on China
Asian stocks opened modestly lower after a rally in U.S. equities fizzled on fresh U.S.-China tensions. The dollar held losses.
Sentiment is being tested as global equities round out a second month of gains, with President Donald Trump saying he’ll announce new U.S. steps on China on Friday, after it passed a national security law curbing freedoms in Hong Kong. Japanese shares dipped modestly along with those in Seoul and Sydney. U.S. contracts slid after the gauge gave up a gain of more than 1%, with the announcement stoking concern Sino-American tensions will disrupt the economic reopening narrative that’s propelled markets. Treasuries were steady.
The escalation in hostilities between Washington and Beijing is capping positive sentiment as traders weigh indications of economies healing after lockdowns. U.S. states’ jobless rolls shrank for the first time during the outbreak even as millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits, while readings on durable goods orders and personal consumption beat forecasts.
Meantime, clues on the next stages for Federal Reserve policy may come later Friday, when Chairman Jerome Powell participates in a virtual discussion.
The daily fixing of China’s exchange rate will be in focus again Friday. The offshore yuan steadied near a record low after China signaled with a stronger-than-expected fixing on Thursday that it wants to avoid rapid depreciation.
Elsewhere, crude oil dipped after gaining Thursday. European stocks ended higher amid optimism over economies reopening and a European Union fiscal stimulus plan.
Here are some key events coming up:
These are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Currencies
Bonds
Commodities
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
