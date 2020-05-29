Asian stocks edge lower; US equity rally fizzles

Sentiment is being tested as global equities round out a second month of gains, with President Donald Trump saying he’ll announce new U.S. steps on China on Friday, after it passed a national security law curbing freedoms in Hong Kong. Japanese shares dipped modestly along with those in Seoul and Sydney. U.S. contracts slid after the gauge gave up a gain of more than 1%, with the announcement stoking concern Sino-American tensions will disrupt the economic reopening narrative that’s propelled markets. Treasuries were steady.