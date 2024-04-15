Asian Stocks Fall in Wake of Iran Attack on Israel: Markets Wrap
Shares in Asia slipped Monday, tracking a fall in US equities, as markets grappled with ratcheting tensions after Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel at the weekend.
