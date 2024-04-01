Asian Stocks Gain as Data Reinforce Fed Rate Path: Markets Wrap
Asian equities rose on Monday as US inflation figures did little to alter views that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities rose on Monday as US inflation figures did little to alter views that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message