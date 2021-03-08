Asian stocks climbed Monday on optimism over President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan and the global recovery. Crude jumped after an oil facility was attacked.

Shares rallied in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while S&P 500 Index futures edged higher. The U.S. stimulus moves to the House after the Senate passed the legislation, while data showed China’s exports jumped. Oil climbed after Saudi Arabia said one of the world’s most protected oil facilities came under attack.

U.S. stocks rebounded Friday. All major groups in the S&P 500 and technology gained. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed toward 1.6%, a level touched Friday as U.S. jobs data beat estimates, fueling concerns about inflation risk.

Better economic data and the prospect of more fiscal stimulus have pushed up bond yields, spurring questions about equity valuations. Treasury yields are rising because of a much stronger economic outlook, Federal Reserve officials said Friday, playing down the need for a monetary policy response.

“Clearly with the stimulus measures in place, there is some concern for inflation, but nothing to derail the relatively positive outlook for equities at this point," Rachel Farrell, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Asset Management in Australia, said on Bloomberg TV.

Here are some key events to watch:

• The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.

• Japan GDP is due Tuesday.

• EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday

• The U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.

• The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

• S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:04 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2% Friday.

• Japan’s Topix index climbed 1%.

• Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.7%.

• South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.6%.

Currencies

• The yen slipped 0.1% to 108.36 per dollar.

• The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5119 per dollar, up 0.1%.

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.

• The euro was at $1.1925, up 0.1%.

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 3 basis points to 1.60%.

• Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 1.78%.

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.6% to $67.12 a barrel.

• Gold rose 0.4% to $1,707.16 an ounce.

