Asian stocks open lower after Fed’s hawkish tone

Asian stocks open lower after Fed’s hawkish tone2 min read . 07:06 AM IST
After signs of US Federal reserve being hawkish this time, Asian stocks followed the US equities trend and were trading lower
After signs of US Federal reserve being hawkish this time, Asian stocks followed the US equities trend and were trading lower
Asian stocks followed US equities lower after the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates will climb higher than anticipated next year.
Asian stocks followed US equities lower after the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates will climb higher than anticipated next year.
Japanese, South Korean and Australian shares slid Thursday, while futures for Hong Kong eked out a gain. Contracts for the S&P 500 inched higher in Asia after the benchmark snapped a two-day rally Wednesday in a volatile session that saw shares end off their lows.
Japanese, South Korean and Australian shares slid Thursday, while futures for Hong Kong eked out a gain. Contracts for the S&P 500 inched higher in Asia after the benchmark snapped a two-day rally Wednesday in a volatile session that saw shares end off their lows.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had a “ways to go" in its campaign to rein in inflation. Policy makers projected rates would end next year at 5.1%, a higher level than previously indicated and well above market projections.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had a “ways to go" in its campaign to rein in inflation. Policy makers projected rates would end next year at 5.1%, a higher level than previously indicated and well above market projections.
“The Fed was decidedly more bearish than expected," said Karen Jorritsma, head of Australian equities at RBC Capital Markets. “They will stay the course on inflation, making a hard landing almost a certainty."
“The Fed was decidedly more bearish than expected," said Karen Jorritsma, head of Australian equities at RBC Capital Markets. “They will stay the course on inflation, making a hard landing almost a certainty."
Treasury yields made small gains in Asia after fluctuating during the US session after the Fed’s hawkish decision and Powell’s comments. The relatively muted moves indicate bond market doubts about the Fed’s staying power in raising and holding rates higher for longer.
Treasury yields made small gains in Asia after fluctuating during the US session after the Fed’s hawkish decision and Powell’s comments. The relatively muted moves indicate bond market doubts about the Fed’s staying power in raising and holding rates higher for longer.
The Federal Open Market Committee raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to a 4.25% to 4.5% target range. Powell left the door open to a similar hike at the next meeting in February or a step down, while pushing back on bets for reversing course next year.
The Federal Open Market Committee raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to a 4.25% to 4.5% target range. Powell left the door open to a similar hike at the next meeting in February or a step down, while pushing back on bets for reversing course next year.
Swaps traders expect policy makers to continue on the slower path.
Swaps traders expect policy makers to continue on the slower path.
On Thursday’s economic front in Asia, China is due to release a raft of data including industrial production and retail sales as a closely watched economic policy meeting in Beijing is set to start.
On Thursday’s economic front in Asia, China is due to release a raft of data including industrial production and retail sales as a closely watched economic policy meeting in Beijing is set to start.
Later, policy decisions will be front and center in Europe, with the Bank of England and European Central Bank seen following the Fed with half-point hikes in rates.
Later, policy decisions will be front and center in Europe, with the Bank of England and European Central Bank seen following the Fed with half-point hikes in rates.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.