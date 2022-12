Stocks opened on a cautious note in Asia on Monday as investors weighed the impact of a hot US jobs report and an accelerated shift toward reopening of the Chinese economy.

Australian stocks edged higher while US equity futures slipped after the S&P 500 closed fractionally lower on Friday. Contracts for Japanese shares fell while those for Hong Kong’s benchmark rose.

Oil advanced after OPEC+ left oil production steady, sanctions on Russian crude took effect and China’s loosening of Covid restrictions improved the outlook for demand.

The dollar seesawed in a narrow range against most of its Group-of-10 counterparts. A gauge of the currency’s strength remains near a five-month low.

Government bond yields in Australia and New Zealand fell after a surge in Treasury 10-year yields fizzled out on Friday. US two-year rates -- which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves -- remained higher Friday after the US jobs report.

Stronger-than-expected jobs figures prompted traders to increase their wagers on where rates will top out in the current tightening cycle, rather than changing their bets for the size of the increase at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. Policymakers are still expected to deliver a downshift to a 50 basis points hike at the gathering.

Employers added more jobs than forecast and wages surged by the most in nearly a year. Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 in November, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings rose twice as much as predicted.

Meanwhile, Chinese shares are likely to be boosted Monday after authorities eased some Covid restrictions in Shanghai and Hangzhou following protests against the nation’s stringent policies last week.

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Monday

S&P Global PMI for the Euro zone, Monday

US factory orders, durable goods orders, ISM services index, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

Australia interest rate decision, Tuesday

US trade, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Euro zone GDP, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

China PPI, aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Friday

US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:26 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% on Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 2.2%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0536

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 134.50 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.0009 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6797

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $17,115.45

Ether rose 0.1% to $1,278.58

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.49% on Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $80.28 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

