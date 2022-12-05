Asian stocks open on a cautious note as investors weigh US jobs report, China reopening2 min read . 05:51 AM IST
With investors focusing on the reopening Chinese economy and US Jobs report, Asian stocks opened on a cautious note in Asia on Monday
Stocks opened on a cautious note in Asia on Monday as investors weighed the impact of a hot US jobs report and an accelerated shift toward reopening of the Chinese economy.
Australian stocks edged higher while US equity futures slipped after the S&P 500 closed fractionally lower on Friday. Contracts for Japanese shares fell while those for Hong Kong’s benchmark rose.
Oil advanced after OPEC+ left oil production steady, sanctions on Russian crude took effect and China’s loosening of Covid restrictions improved the outlook for demand.
The dollar seesawed in a narrow range against most of its Group-of-10 counterparts. A gauge of the currency’s strength remains near a five-month low.
Government bond yields in Australia and New Zealand fell after a surge in Treasury 10-year yields fizzled out on Friday. US two-year rates -- which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves -- remained higher Friday after the US jobs report.
Stronger-than-expected jobs figures prompted traders to increase their wagers on where rates will top out in the current tightening cycle, rather than changing their bets for the size of the increase at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. Policymakers are still expected to deliver a downshift to a 50 basis points hike at the gathering.
Employers added more jobs than forecast and wages surged by the most in nearly a year. Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 in November, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings rose twice as much as predicted.
Meanwhile, Chinese shares are likely to be boosted Monday after authorities eased some Covid restrictions in Shanghai and Hangzhou following protests against the nation’s stringent policies last week.
