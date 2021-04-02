Asian stocks climbed Friday after U.S. shares reached a record on optimism about a stimulus-fueled economic recovery. Trading should be light with holidays across the region.

Japan and South Korea advanced on below-average volume following the S&P 500’s first close above 4,000, as investors weighed President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion spending plan and signs of faster expansion. Technology shares led gains, though value stocks also joined the rally. U.S. equity futures rose.

Treasuries rebounded after the worst quarter in decades with 10-year yields falling back below 1.7%. The dollar retreated. Oil climbed after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to boost output gradually. In Asia, markets including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India are shut for holidays, as are many worldwide.

Investors are cheering increasing signs of strength in the U.S. economy. Manufacturing growth roared ahead in March, and government job-market data due Friday are expected to show the first in a series of outsized monthly increases. Biden’s plan to rebuild infrastructure has added to the growth outlook, though questions remain about how much can actually be delivered.

Traders for now are looking past worsening virus trends, such as Chile’s move to close its borders for April and a lockdown in France. They remain focused on inflation risk as central banks reassert their commitment to low interest rates.

“Before you worry about inflation, there’s reflation and I think that’s the main theme in the market," said Ed Campbell, fund manager and managing director at QMA.

Some key events to watch this week:

• U.S. employment report for March on Friday.

• Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

• S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 1.2% Thursday.

• Japan’s Topix index climbed 1%.

• South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 1%.

Currencies

• The yen was at 110.55 per dollar, up 0.1%.

• The offshore yuan was flat at 6.5737 per dollar.

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Thursday.

• The euro traded little changed at $1.1779.

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 1.67% on Thursday.

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.9% to $61.45 a barrel on Thursday.

• Gold was at $1,729.40 an ounce.

