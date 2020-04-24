Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start to trading after a U.S. rally faltered on a report a leading experimental coronavirus drug performed poorly in a test. Oil climbed back above $16 a barrel.

Futures dipped in Tokyo and rose in Hong Kong and Australia. S&P 500 contracts edged lower after the gauge erased a 1.6% gain in Thursday’s session to end little changed. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral drug remdesivir flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, the Financial Times reported, citing draft documents published accidentally by the World Health Organization. The drug company disputed that characterization. Treasuries edged higher and the dollar was mostly lower against its G-10 peers.

“Investors have pinned their hopes on continued progress toward curve flattening and eventually a vaccine," said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “Today’s sudden reaction illustrates how fickle investors are in the current environment."

A rebound in global stocks has stalled following two weeks of strong gains, as investors assess a flurry of earnings reports along with economic data and the latest news on the virus. Data from the U.S. showed total job losses now exceed 26 million in the wake of the economic shutdown prompted by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told EU leaders they’ve done too little, too late to contain the outbreak. In Japan, traders are considering the implications of a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan may replace its government bond-purchase target to allow unlimited buying.

On the virus front, U.S. cases rose at the slowest pace in three weeks and Texas infections increased for a third day. California reported the most fatalities in one 24-hour period.

Elsewhere, oil rebounded as traders eye a production slowdown that has resulted from the coronavirus-led weaker demand environment.

These were the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 7:35 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 closed little changed on Thursday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.4%.

Hang Seng futures earlier rose 0.2%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.57 per dollar, little changed.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0945 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.0779.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 0.60%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $16.65 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,730.76 an ounce, little changed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via