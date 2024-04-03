Asian Stocks Slip as Rate Cut Hopes Begin to Fade: Markets Wrap
Stocks in Asia fall Wednesday after solid economic readings and higher commodities prices spurred speculation that major central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer.
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fall Wednesday after solid economic readings and higher commodities prices spurred speculation that major central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started