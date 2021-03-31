Asian stocks steady as treasury yields edge up

Asian stocks were steady at the start of the last trading day of the quarter as investors await more details on the next leg of U.S. stimulus spending and monitor upward pressure on bond yields.

Banks dragged Japan’s equity gauge lower after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. joined the list of firms globally to take a hit from the meltdown at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. South Korean shares rose. U.S. equity futures climbed after the S&P 500 closed modestly lower.

Ten-year Treasury yields inched higher. They touched 1.77% in the previous session before subsiding. The dollar held most of its overnight advance. Gold traded around multi-month lows under $1,700 per ounce. Oil was steady before the April 1 meeting of OPEC and its allies.

Investors are watching the course of the U.S. growth rebound and its possible impact on inflation, amid concerns that a renewed rise in bond yields could hit some stocks. President Joe Biden is poised to unveil a large infrastructure package, and key jobs data are due Friday. The International Monetary Fund will upgrade its forecast for global economic growth next week.

“We believe that the equity market rally and cyclical rotation have room to run as improving economic expectations make their way to reality via earnings growth," Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, said in a note.

Elsewhere, ViacomCBS and Discovery shares rose, while the American depositary receipts of Chinese companies linked to the Archegos block trades also posted gains.

Bitcoin got a bump up after PayPal Holdings Inc. announced a new service for buying with cryptocurrencies.

Some key events to watch this week:

• President Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure program Wednesday.

• EIA crude inventory report Wednesday.

• OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.

• China Caixin PMI due Thursday.

• U.S. employment report for March on Friday.

• Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.

Stocks

• S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:38 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index dipped 0.3%.

• Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%.

• Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.3%.

• South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%.

Currencies

• The yen was at 110.58 per dollar, down 0.2%.

• The offshore yuan was at 6.5721 per dollar.

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.1%.

• The euro traded at $1.1724.

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about two basis points to 1.72%.

• Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 1.79%.

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.4% to $60.76 a barrel.

• Gold was at $1,684.47.

