Asian stocks are poised for modest gains, with a few markets closed for holidays, following a late-session advance on Wall Street. Crude oil gained for a fourth consecutive day.

Equity futures were higher in Australia and Hong Kong. Trading is likely to be subdued with markets closed in Japan, China and South Korea. Equities will likely remain under pressure amid simmering U.S.-China tensions and uncertainty over the impact of some American states beginning to re-open. The S&P 500 Index staged a turnaround late in the session to end higher after California sounded a note of optimism in its fight against the virus.

Hong Kong assets will be in focus after the economy contracted 8.9% in the first quarter from a year earlier, its worst quarter ever. West Texas oil futures pushed higher after fluctuating earlier in the day. The dollar strengthened against most major peers.

Despite the gains in the U.S., global stocks had begun the week lower for a third straight session, a streak not seen in almost two months, as U.S.-China discord flared again and President Donald Trump prodded the nation to reopen for business. Investors are weighing fears of a second wave of infections and a steady stream of bad economic data against efforts by many countries to start easing lockdown restrictions. Earnings roll on this week, with firms including Walt Disney Co., BMW, and Air France-KLM scheduled to report.

In other coronavirus news, California, the first state to shut down its economy over the coronavirus, will start loosening its lockdown on Friday by allowing stores to sell items such as books, clothes and flowers through curbside pickup. Italy began to reopen its economy after two months, but the premier’s plan was criticized for being too cautious. Spain started to relax its lockdown regime after weeks of confinement. Hong Kong may soon reopen cinemas and gyms.

Here are some key events coming up:

Regional Federal Reserve chiefs are due to speak, including Charles Evans and James Bullard.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has a policy decision on Tuesday and the Bank of England on Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report for April, expected to show severe impact from the pandemic. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists calls for a 21 million plunge in payrolls.

These are some of the major moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures earlier were up 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2%.

The Japanese yen was at 106.75 per dollar.

The euro was at $1.0903 after sliding 0.8%.

The British pound traded at $1.2439. It fell 0.5%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 0.63%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 7.1% to $21.18 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,701.81 an ounce.

