Asian stocks today: Kospi jumps 5%, Nikkei 225 up 1% after Micron's strong earnings

Asian stocks today: Asian markets moved higher on Thursday, 25 June, alongside US equity futures after Micron Technology’s stronger-than-expected sales forecast rekindled investor optimism around the artificial intelligence theme.

South Korea's Kospi surged over 5% at the open, while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 1.32%.

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Meanwhile, the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index jumped more than 1%.

Among major gainers, SK Hynix jumped more than 10%, while Samsung Electronics climbed around 5%, prompting South Korean authorities to activate the Sidecar market-stabilization mechanism.

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Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.28%, and the broader Topix index gained 0.76%. In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged slightly lower in early trade.

What's driving Asian stocks today? Shares of Micron, the largest US manufacturer of computer memory chips, surged nearly 15% in after-hours trading after the company issued a quarterly revenue forecast that significantly exceeded Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in the continued strength of the AI-driven growth cycle.

The strong earnings outlook, combined with declining oil prices, provided a boost to investor sentiment across Asia following a two-day market selloff that had pushed the region’s benchmark index to its lowest level in nearly two weeks.

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Brent crude extended its decline after falling more than 4% in the previous session to settle below $74 per barrel, amid indications of rising supply and progress toward a potential US-Iran peace agreement.

Currency markets are also in focus, with a broad measure of the US dollar climbing to a seven-month high on Wednesday after three consecutive days of gains. The stronger greenback has created pressure on Asian currencies, even as softer oil prices have offered some relief. At the same time, easing inflation worries ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator sparked a rally in US Treasury bonds.

Micron’s earnings come at a crucial juncture for the AI investment theme, especially after chipmakers and other technology stocks faced pressure earlier in the week.

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Alongside South Korean memory-chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, Micron has been one of the key beneficiaries of the surge in data-center investments. Demand for both traditional memory chips and high-bandwidth memory (HBM)—a critical component for AI applications—continues to exceed available supply.

US stock market today US markets ended mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closing lower as technology stocks came under pressure amid persistent concerns over elevated valuations.

However, a decline in crude oil prices provided support to airline and travel-related shares, helping the Dow Jones Industrial Average finish in positive territory.

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The Dow gained 182.06 points, or 0.35%, to close at 51,848.90. In contrast, the S&P 500 slipped 7.24 points, or 0.10%, to 7,358.22, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 110.40 points, or 0.43%, to end the session at 25,476.64.

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According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders are increasingly pricing in the possibility of a second Federal Reserve rate hike before the end of December. Earlier, market expectations were centered on just one additional 25-basis-point increase.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.