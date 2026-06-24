Asian stocks today: Kospi rebounds 3% after crash, Nikkei falls amid global tech stocks sell-off

Asian markets today: Asia markets traded mixed on Wednesday, 24 June, as investors evaluated whether a recovery in technology stocks could help improve market sentiment following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street that had sparked significant losses across regional equities in the previous session.

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The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8% after tumbling 3.6% on Tuesday, marking its steepest decline since early March.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2%, while South Korea’s KOSPI surged more than 3% after tumbling 10% a day earlier. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, hovering near the flatline.

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In Hong Kong, futures linked to the Hang Seng Index stood at 23,498, indicating a stronger opening compared with the benchmark’s previous close of 23,336.28.

What's driving Asian markets today? The uncertain market environment has heightened investor attention on the upcoming earnings report from Micron Technology, due on Wednesday. The results are expected to offer important insights into whether demand for AI-related infrastructure remains robust enough to support the strong market rally seen this year.

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In commodity markets, Brent crude slipped below $77 a barrel as shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz became more visible following a temporary peace agreement between the US and Iran. Meanwhile, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index stabilized after gaining for two consecutive sessions.

Tuesday’s decline in equities came as investors positioned themselves for the end of the first half of 2026, a period marked by strong market gains fueled by easing geopolitical risks, resilient corporate earnings, and renewed enthusiasm around AI-related investments. However, concerns are mounting over whether the substantial capital expenditures by technology companies will ultimately deliver adequate returns. These concerns, combined with rich valuations and crowded investor positioning, have periodically led to sharp corrections in the sector.

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Market participants are also bracing for further volatility in memory-chip stocks, which have been among the biggest contributors to equity market gains this year. A local media report indicated that SK Hynix is shifting its focus toward lower-cost products, raising fresh questions about the industry's outlook.

Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesian markets are likely to remain under scrutiny after MSCI Inc. once again postponed its assessment of the country's equity market. MSCI said it requires additional time to evaluate the effectiveness of recently introduced transparency measures. Earlier this year, the index provider had cautioned that Indonesia could face a downgrade to frontier-market status due to concerns over market accessibility and investability.

US stock market today US stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night as investors awaited the earnings report from memory-chip maker Micron Technology.

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Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged down by less than 0.1%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined by 45 points, or about 0.1%.

In extended trading, shares of Micron and SanDisk rose around 1% each after both stocks had plunged 13% during the regular session. The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM), which dropped 14% earlier in the day, rebounded about 2% in after-hours trade.

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Meanwhile, Alphabet shares inched higher after S&P Global announced that the Google parent would be added to the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average before trading begins next Monday.

Earlier in the day, a sharp sell-off in technology stocks weighed on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 down 1.44% and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lower by 2.21%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was comparatively resilient, slipping just 45.87 points, or 0.09%.

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(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.