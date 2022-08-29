Asia-Pacific currencies weaken on Fed tightening fears1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 05:45 PM IST
Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded hawkish at the Jackson Hole symposium last Friday and signaled that interest rates will be higher for longer
Asia-Pacific currencies such as the Korean won and the Japanese yen weakened against the U.S. dollar in early Asian trade Monday on fears of aggressive monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.