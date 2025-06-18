Asim Munir USA visit: F-16 fighter jet maker Lockheed Martin shares in focus ahead of Pak chief-Trump meet

Lockheed Martin Share Price: Just like AVIC Chengdu — the maker of J-10 fighter jets — shares of Lockheed Martin, the company behind the F-16s prized by Pakistan, were also in focus on Wednesday, June 18, ahead of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.

US President Trump will host Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday, marking the first such visit after the India-Pakistan conflict and amid the Iran-Israel crisis.

Lockheed Martin share price trend Ahead of the meeting, Lockheed Martin share price was higher by 0.48% at $481.10 in the pre-market trading, indicating a second day of gains for the F-16 fighter jet maker's stock.

It rose 2.6% on Tuesday to $479.34 apiece. However, the stock has remained lacklustre in the last two months, after rallying nearly 7% in April.

Lockheed Martin shares caught the focus in May after the India-Pakistan conflict escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, as part of Operation Sindoor.

The on-ground hostilities from the Indian and Pakistan sides that lasted for four days ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Details on Trump-Munir meeting The lunch meeting between Trump and Pakistan’s Asim Munir is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Washington time on Wednesday in the White House Cabinet Room.

The Pakistani military leader is also expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his US trip, according to media reports.

Trump's meeting also assumes significance after reports speculated on the possibility of Pakistan aiding Iran during its ongoing conflict with Israel. Asim Munir, in a public address in Washington, DC, had declared Pakistan's "clear and strong" support for Iran in its war with Israel while also backing US efforts to de-escalate the situation.

