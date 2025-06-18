Asim Munir USA visit: Rafale brand patron Dassault Aviation share price gains after falling 1% in a month.

Dassault Aviation, the company behind the Rafale brand, saw its share price gaining less than a percent to €306.40 during Wednesday's trading session. The Rafale jet manufacturer stock has declined over 1.23 per cent, delivering flat returns.

Dassault Aviation shares attracted significant investor attention after the Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. With escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the stock initially soared by up to 66 percent before eventually giving up those gains.

On June 15, dismissing Pakistan’s assertion that three Rafale jets were downed during the May 7–10 conflict with India, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier called Islamabad’s claims “inaccurate.”

“The Indians haven't communicated, so we don't know exactly what happened. What we already know is that what the Pakistanis are saying is inaccurate,” Trappier told French magazine Challenges.

Highlighting that the success of a military mission cannot be measured only by the lack of casualties, the Dassault CEO said, "When you operate combat aircraft, you are carrying out a mission. The mission's success is not having zero losses, it's having achieved its objectives.”

The French aerospace giant produces the Rafale jets, which are the most advanced fighter aircraft in the Indian Air Force's fleet.

Pakistan had previously claimed that it had shot down six Indian fighter jets during the period between May 7 and 10, amid the conflict.

The hostilities began after India carried out strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Dassault share price preview The Rafale jet manufacturer shares have gained giving siginificant returns over 74 per cent in a year and 62 per cent in six months.

Dassault Aviation's share price is getting the attention of market bulls because Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is visiting the USA and meeting US President Donald Trump today, according to Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

“ The market is expecting some big defence-related announcements followed by Indian retaliation. For India, Rafale brand patron Dassault Aviation Ltd is considered a good counter option, and hence, Dassault Aviation's share price is rising today. However, this rise is entirely speculative and may not be sustained for long until and unless a concrete deal is signed between the Indian government and the defence company,” Gorakshkar said.