Asim Munir US visit: BEL, Bharat Dynamics to HAL—defence stocks maintain uptrend.

Stock Market Today: In light of Asim Munir's US visit, BEL, Bharat Dynamics, to HAL, and various other defence stocks maintained their uptrend on Wednesday during the morning trades. Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir is meeting US President Donald Trump today at 1:00 PM US local time.

Advertisement

Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir is meeting US President Donald Trump General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump for lunch on Wednesday. The meeting with the Pakistani general is planned for lunch on Wednesday, suggest news reports.

All eyes will be on this meeting, and more so after the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Also Read | Trump to meet Pak Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in Washington today

The Defence stocks also remained in focus, and the share prices of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., and others maintained their positive momentum.

Defense stocks—share price movement The Defence Stocks have remained in focus post the India-Pakistan conflict, and Bharat Electronics, or BEL', share price is up almost 37% year to date, while HAL share price has also given more than 20% returns year to date. Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., or GRSE, share prices are outliers, having risen up to 91% year to date.

Advertisement

Notably, most of the Defence sector stocks, such as BEL, HAL, and others, have given Multibagger returns to investors over a 1-3 year period.

The order flow for all defence manufacturers in India has risen, and the India-Pakistan conflict is attributed as one of the key reasons for rising order flows for the defence sector stocks by the Indian defence forces, and analysts also remain positive about export orders for these companies, looking at rising geopolitical conflicts.

As per Antique Stock Broking, while defence stocks experienced a price correction during July 2024-Mar 2025, there has been a strong rebound in April, primarily triggered by the geopolitical flare-up on the western border and the government’s approval of orders worth ₹54000 crore.

Advertisement