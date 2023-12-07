Shares of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd and Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens on Thursday (December 7). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd: The Board of Directors of Asit C Mehta Financial Services at a meeting held on December 1 approved the Rights Issue.

In an exchange filing, the company said: “Fixed record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply for the issue as Thursday, December 7, 2023 (Record Date)."

The board has decided and fixed ₹4,987.60 lakh as the Right Issue size, said the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has declared Right Shares 32,93,452 fully paid up equity shares of ₹151.44 each, and Right Issue price ₹151.44 per equity share (including a premium of ₹141.44 per equity share).

“The date of listing of right issue equity shares would be on or about January 03, 2024," said Asit C Mehta Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has proposed Rights Issue opening date on December 15 and the closing date on December 22, 2023.

According to the exchange filing, the Right entitlement ratio is 133 new equity shares for every 200 existing equity shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date.

Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd: The Board of Directors of Dhyaani Tile and Marblez has declared a Bonus Issue in the ratio of 9:5. It means 9 equity shares of ₹10 each for every 5 existing equity share of ₹10 each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has fixed December 7 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the Bonus Issue.

In an exchange filing, Dhyaani Tile and Marblez said: “…we would like to inform you that the company has fixed Thursday, 7th December, 2023 as the “Record date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 9 (Nine) Equity Shares of ₹10/- each for every 5 (Five) existing Equity Share of ₹10/- each."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.