ASK Automotive share price jumps after positive debut. Buy, sell or hold?
ASK Automotive IPO listed on BSE at ₹304.90 per share levels wheras on NSE, it opened at ₹303.30 apiece levels
Stock market today: Shares of ASK Automotive Limited listed on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session at around 7.5 per cent premium during Wednesday deals. However, the auto stock didn't end after positive listing. ASK Automotive share price went up further and went on to hit intraday high of ₹311.75 per share on BSE and ₹312 apiece on NSE respectively.
