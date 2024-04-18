ASK Automotive share price surges 20% in one month. Will rally in this auto ancillary stock continue?
Brokerage firm JM Financial initiated coverage on ASK Automotive Ltd with a BUY rating and a target price of ₹375, projecting a 23% upside. The company has established a strong market presence in safety control cables and aluminium light-weighting components for two-wheeler.
Auto ancillary stock, ASK Automotive Ltd has gained over 22% in one month's period. Brokerage house JM Financial recently initiated coverage on this auto ancillary stock, with a BUY rating and a target price of ₹375, implying 23% upside. The brokerage highlighted that, despite the company's late entry, it has grown to become a significant player in the safety control cables (SCC) and aluminium light-weighting components (ALP) for the two-wheeler segment, where its market share is rising.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started