Sebi goes after Asmita Patel—‘she-wolf' of the stock market
Summary
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has impounded an amount of ₹53.6 crore as illegal investment advisory fees under the garb of providing educational courses from Asmita Patel Global School Of Trading and other entities connected with financial influencer Asmita Patel, who is known as “options queen" and “she-wolf" of Indian stock markets.