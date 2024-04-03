Aspire & Innovative Advertising witnessed a tepid market entry today, April 03, 2024, with its shares debuting on the bourses at ₹56.50 each on NSE SME, marking a premium of 4.62% over the issue price of ₹54.

The SME IPO, amounting to ₹21.9 crore, was available for subscription from March 26 to March 28, 2024, within a price range of ₹51–54 per share. The IPO consisted solely of a fresh issue of 4,068,000 equity shares, with out any offer-for-sale component.

Also Read: Bharti Hexacom IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details. Should you subscribe or not?

The IPO garnered an overall subscription of 15.17 times. Retail investors exhibited notable interest, subscribing to their segment 16.39 times, while non-institutional buyers showed strong enthusiasm with a subscription of 25.60 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) section witnessed a subscription of 5.21 times, as per data available on Chittorgarh.

Proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for capital expenditure, working capital requirements, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Operating within the consumer durables trading sector, Aspire & Innovative Advertising offers an array of products, including kitchen appliances, home appliances, mobile phones, and solar products sourced from renowned brands like Bajaj, Prestige, Vivo, and Samsung, among others.

Also Read: SRM Contractors IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts suggest about share debut

Their product portfolio covers a spectrum of price ranges, ensuring accessibility to a diverse customer base across India, with a focus on rural and semi-urban regions. By consolidating multiple brands under one platform, the company aims to enhance the lifestyles of its customers.

Established in 2017, their objective is to deliver essential yet advanced products to rural and semi-urban communities, facilitating doorstep deliveries to underserved areas. They particularly aim to reach unbanked and underbanked customer segments through strategic partnerships.

In terms of financial performance, the company's revenue stood at 10,833.44 lakhs in FY21, increased to ₹25,558.30 lakhs in FY22, and further rose to ₹34,620.10 lakhs in FY23. Additionally, for the first six months of FY24, the company reported revenue of ₹17,710.29 lakhs.

Also Read: Aluwind Architectural IPO: SME issue subscribed 1.11 times on day 3; check subscription status, GMP and other details

Regarding profitability, the profit after tax (PAT) was ₹227.75 lakhs in FY21, which rose to ₹437.36 lakhs in FY22, and further increased to ₹530.85 lakhs in FY23. For the initial six months of FY24, the PAT stood at ₹393.28 lakhs.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!