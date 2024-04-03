Aspire & Innovative Advertising share price makes a tepid debut, opens with a 4.60% premium at ₹56.50
Aspire & Innovative Advertising witnessed a tepid market entry today, April 03, 2024, with its shares debuting on the bourses at ₹56.50 each on NSE SME, marking a premium of 4.62% over the issue price of ₹54.
