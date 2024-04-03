Active Stocks
Wed Apr 03 2024 10:12:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.45 0.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 345.00 0.06%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.35 -0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 763.00 -0.57%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 482.30 0.23%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Aspire & Innovative Advertising share price makes a tepid debut, opens with a 4.60% premium at 56.50
BackBack

Aspire & Innovative Advertising share price makes a tepid debut, opens with a 4.60% premium at ₹56.50

A Ksheerasagar

Aspire & Innovative Advertising witnessed a tepid market entry today, April 03, 2024, with its shares debuting on the bourses at ₹56.50 each on NSE SME, marking a premium of 4.62% over the issue price of ₹54.

About 21 IPOs in 2018 so far have raised close to ₹ 28,000 crore through initial share sales. Photo: iStock (iStock)Premium
About 21 IPOs in 2018 so far have raised close to ₹ 28,000 crore through initial share sales. Photo: iStock (iStock)

Aspire & Innovative Advertising witnessed a tepid market entry today, April 03, 2024, with its shares debuting on the bourses at 56.50 each on NSE SME, marking a premium of 4.62% over the issue price of 54.

The SME IPO, amounting to 21.9 crore, was available for subscription from March 26 to March 28, 2024, within a price range of 51–54 per share. The IPO consisted solely of a fresh issue of 4,068,000 equity shares, with out any offer-for-sale component.

Also Read: Bharti Hexacom IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details. Should you subscribe or not?

The IPO garnered an overall subscription of 15.17 times. Retail investors exhibited notable interest, subscribing to their segment 16.39 times, while non-institutional buyers showed strong enthusiasm with a subscription of 25.60 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) section witnessed a subscription of 5.21 times, as per data available on Chittorgarh.

Proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for capital expenditure, working capital requirements, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Operating within the consumer durables trading sector, Aspire & Innovative Advertising offers an array of products, including kitchen appliances, home appliances, mobile phones, and solar products sourced from renowned brands like Bajaj, Prestige, Vivo, and Samsung, among others.

Also Read: SRM Contractors IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts suggest about share debut

Their product portfolio covers a spectrum of price ranges, ensuring accessibility to a diverse customer base across India, with a focus on rural and semi-urban regions. By consolidating multiple brands under one platform, the company aims to enhance the lifestyles of its customers.

Established in 2017, their objective is to deliver essential yet advanced products to rural and semi-urban communities, facilitating doorstep deliveries to underserved areas. They particularly aim to reach unbanked and underbanked customer segments through strategic partnerships.

In terms of financial performance, the company's revenue stood at 10,833.44 lakhs in FY21, increased to 25,558.30 lakhs in FY22, and further rose to 34,620.10 lakhs in FY23. Additionally, for the first six months of FY24, the company reported revenue of 17,710.29 lakhs.

Also Read: Aluwind Architectural IPO: SME issue subscribed 1.11 times on day 3; check subscription status, GMP and other details

Regarding profitability, the profit after tax (PAT) was 227.75 lakhs in FY21, which rose to 437.36 lakhs in FY22, and further increased to 530.85 lakhs in FY23. For the initial six months of FY24, the PAT stood at 393.28 lakhs.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Apr 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App