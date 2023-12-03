Assembly election results 2023: Will the big win for BJP catapult Nifty 50 to 23,000?
Analysts believe that ahead of 2024 general elections, a clear win for BJP in key states could boost investor confidence and drive the market higher.
The Indian stock market, which closed at a new high on Friday, December 1, is likely to gain further tomorrow (December 4) as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeps three out four victories in state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, said market experts.
