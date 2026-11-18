Market regulator SEBI has cleared the decks for Bengaluru-based real estate developer Assetz Ltd to proceed with its IPO plans, months after the company confidentially filed its draft offer documents.

The market regulator, on November 17, issued its observations on the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), allowing it to proceed with the IPO within the next 18 months.

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SEBI's observations are a key regulatory requirement for companies seeking to launch public issues, including initial public offerings (IPOs). As part of the process, the regulator reviews the draft offer document, such as a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), and issues its observations based on the review.

These observations may require the issuer to make certain changes or provide additional disclosures before proceeding with the public issue.

The latest development comes after Assetz filed its preliminary IPO papers with SEBI in August through the confidential filing route.

A confidential filing allows companies to submit draft offer documents to the regulator for review without making them immediately available to the public, helping protect sensitive information, including financial details and business strategies, during the initial stages of the IPO process.

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Assetz looking to raise ₹ 1,200 crore through IPO The company is reportedly looking to raise ₹1,200 crore through its IPO, according to media reports. Mint has not independently verified the proposed fundraising size.

The regulatory clearance also comes at a time when sentiment in the Indian stock market has improved amid easing inflationary pressures following a sharp decline in crude oil prices.

The global fallout from the sell-off in AI-linked stocks has also prompted overseas investors to rotate funds back into domestic equities after largely overlooking Asia's third-largest economy for nearly two years.

What does Assetz do? Incorporated in 2006, Assetz Property Group is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer engaged in residential and commercial property development. The company has established a presence in Bengaluru through a portfolio of residential communities, townships and commercial developments, with a focus on design, quality and sustainability.

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Assetz ranks among the top five residential developers in Bengaluru by sales value for FY2024-FY2026, according to information on its website.

Its portfolio includes apartments, row houses and plotted developments catering to homebuyers across different lifestyle requirements and price segments. The company says its focus on quality, innovation and customer experience has helped it scale its business.

JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and BofA Securities India have been appointed as the merchant bankers to manage the proposed IPO.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.