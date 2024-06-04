Associated Coaters IPO: The IPO's subscription period that began on Thursday, May 30, 2024, ended on Monday, June 3, 2022. The IPO got strong response and was subscribed 371.14 times with retail postion being subscribed 494.99 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allotment for the Associated Coaters IPO is to be out soon and the Associated Coaters likely to be listed on the BSE SME on, Thursday 06 June, 2024 .

For the IPO of Associated Coaters, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar ,while Gretex Corporate Services Limited happens to be the the book running lead manager. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thus the investors can check for the allotment on the BSE or the website of the registrar to the issue Bigshares Pvt Ltd.

Here's how to check the allotment status for Associated Coaters IPO Investors who have applied for the Associated Coaters IPO, can go to te website of the IPO registrar, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd or on the BSE to check the allotment status {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visit Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd's official website, which is https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html Select any one of the server, as it may give many choices to you, for knowing IPO Allotment Status Locate the "Check Application Status" section and thereafter from the drop-down menu, choose "Associated Coaters Limited" (the name may become visible as and when the allocation for the IPO has been made ). 4. Select one of the options, namely - either the Application number or the Demat Account number, or the PAN ID.

5. Enter either your application number, PAN, or DPID as required.

Similarly, the BSE website allows investors to view the status of their allotment.

Visit the BSE webpage.

Step 1: Log on to the BSE Link to check the status of your application. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Find "Equity," select it, and then choose the issue name from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Investors must provide their PAN card number or application number after choosing the issue name. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After that, press the "Search" button.

Grey Market Premium or GMP- Associated Coaters IPO GMP, or grey market premium, was ₹75, according to investorgain.com. This means that shares were trading for ₹196 with a ₹75 premium, or 61.98 over the issue price of ₹121, in the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The readiness of investors to part with more money than the issue price is indicated by a "grey market premium".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!