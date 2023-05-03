Astec LifeSciences reports net loss of ₹5 Cr down by 111.6% YoY in Q4, Board declares dividend2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:07 PM IST
During today's closing session, Astec Lifesciences, a small cap company, recorded a market cap of ₹2,658.92 Cr.
During today's closing session, Astec Lifesciences, a small cap company, recorded a market cap of ₹2,658.92 Cr. Astec Lifesciences Ltd. was founded in 1994 and produces a broad variety of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×