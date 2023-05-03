During today's closing session, Astec Lifesciences, a small cap company, recorded a market cap of ₹2,658.92 Cr. Astec Lifesciences Ltd. was founded in 1994 and produces a broad variety of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates.

“The Board of Directors has recommended Final Dividend of 15% (Fifteen per cent) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, i.e., Rs.1.50 (Rupee One and Paise Fifty ) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 29 th (Twenty Ninth) Annual General Meeting of the Company," said Astec LifeSciences in a stock exchange filing.

During Q4FY23, the company reported a net income of ₹129.5 Cr down by -53.5% YoY from ₹278.8 Cr in Q4FY22. The company said its EBITDA stood at ₹8.0 Cr during Q4FY23 down by 89.0% YoY from ₹72.3 Cr during Q4FY22. The company reported a net loss of ₹5.0 Cr during the quarter under review down by 111.6% YoY from a net profit of ₹43.1 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter.

During FY23, the company’s net income of ₹641.2 Cr, down by 6.7% YoY from ₹687.0 Cr during FY22. The company said its EBITDA stood at ₹89.3 Cr in FY23, down by 45.7% YoY from ₹164.5 Cr in FY22. The company reported a net profit of ₹25.6 Cr in FY23, down by 71.5% YoY from ₹89.9 Cr in FY22.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. N B Godrej, Chairman, Astec LifeSciences Limited, said “High level of channel inventories in India as well as key export markets, resultant demand-supply imbalance and subsequent correction in prices of key Active Ingredients (AI) continued to pose challenges for Indian Agrochemical sector, primarily in the second half of the year. Astec also witnessed unprecedented drop in volumes as well as realisations in H2FY23 and as a result, the company reported decline in topline and profitability in FY23 as compared to the previous year."

“Contract manufacturing (CMO) segment performance was in line with our expectations and robust topline growth in CMO was also accompanied by improved profitability. Enterprise business revenues and margins were lower than the previous year on account of volume and pricing headwinds," said N B Godrej.

“In April’23, Astec inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Research & Development centre, named “Adi Godrej Centre for Chemical Research and Development" in Rabale, Maharashtra. Despite challenges in the short run, Astec continued to maintain a steadfast focus on long-term growth and value creation which is reflected from the substantial investment in a future-ready R&D facility. The facility, equipped with synthesis lab, formulation lab as well as sophisticated safety infrastructure will further augment Astec’s R&D capabilities and enable accelerated growth of CMO business." N B Godrej further added.

The shares of Astec Lifesciences closed today on the BSE at ₹1356.20 apiece level, up by 0.40%w from the previous close of ₹1350.75.

